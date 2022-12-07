scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

‘Healthy is not just salads’: Rakul Preet Singh reveals wellness routine

The travel enthusiast, who keeps sharing glimpses from her vacations, also hinted at being a 'sea person' by sharing a photograph from one of her vacations to the Maldives.

Rakul Preet Singh/InstagramRakul Preet Singh shares a few interesting aspects of her life (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh loves to engage with her fans and followers on social media. As such, the Chhatriwali actor recently took to Instagram Stories for a quick ‘Ask-Me-Anything (AMA)’ session after wrapping up her shoot schedule for the day and answered a variety of questions — ranging from her favourite book, to fruits, and even her wellness routine.

Check out what she had to share this time.

As someone who regularly shares fitness — yoga, weight training, or Pilates — and diet tips, the 32-year-old said, “My favourite wellness routine is to work out regularly and maintain a disciplined lifestyle. And just eat healthy. [But] Healthy is not just salads.” She further shared that despite waking up at 5 am, she made sure to work out before going to the set 6.45 am.

On her all-time favourite book, Rakul said she loves The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment written by Eckhart Tolle.

When asked to choose between a traditional and a modern look, the actor shared a lovely picture of herself in a sari and wrote: “Traditional always”.

rakul Rakul Preet Singh shares she loves going traditional (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

The travel enthusiast, who keeps sharing glimpses from her vacations, also hinted at being a ‘sea person’ by sharing a photograph from one of her vacations to the Maldives. “Take a guess”, she wrote.

rakul preet singh Rakul Preet Singh is a sea-loving person; here’s proof (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

Rakul, who swears by healthy and clean eating, said that her favourite fruits are mangoes. “I also love bananas,” she added in the same breath.

rakul preet singh Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a healthy summer fruit (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Not long ago, in another AMA session from Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the actor had opened up about her skincare routine. “The first and foremost skincare tip I follow is to eat healthy. Because whatever you put in your system is what reflects on your skin. Try to feel good all the time. Try and be happy for a natural, glowing skin,” she said.

Vouching for the ‘cleanse-tone-moisturise’ formula, Rakul said, “Moisturise a lot. We travel in changing weather — sometimes, it is humid, sometimes cold, and sometimes hot — make sure you clean your skin, and use a good toner. Even rose water is good. I do not miss my night routine, no matter what. Apply a nice undereye cream. You can also use coconut oil at night on your skin if you have dry skin.”

