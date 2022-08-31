scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh hails Vidya Balan’s note on self-love, says ‘main apni favourite hoon’

"I have started to love my left profile, too," Rakul Preet Singh opened up in a note on self-love

rakul preet singh vidya balanRakul Preet Singh applauds Vidya Balan's post on embracing her true self (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories/Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is feeling truly inspired by Vidya Balan‘s “words about self-love”, which she said made her “think and introspect.”

In her latest post on Instagram Stories, Rakul opened up about the need to embrace oneself without putting “negative energy into what we don’t like” as she shared a side profile of hers.

Tagging Vidya, the Attack: Part 1 actor wrote: “You have no idea how deep your words about self-love are. It’s so true that we embrace a few features of ours and dislike a few. We put negative energy into what we don’t like. You made me think and introspect. So, here you go…I have started to love my left profile too because main apni favourite hoon(poori ki poori), Thankyou, power woman.”

rakul preet singh Rakul Preet Singh penned a note (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

With her post, Singh joins a host of celebrities like Ileana D’Cruz, Dia Mirza, and Kubbra Sait who have opened up about the need to accept and embrace oneself. In the comments section, Singh further wrote, “Wow! This is just wow. #powerwoman”

To recall, the Sherni actor had taken to the photo-sharing app to post two mirror selfies which featured two different sides and angles of her face, as she shared a recent encounter she had with a fan. “A few days ago, at an event, this pretty girl came up to me for a picture… There was a crowd, and I was trying to take as many pictures as possible,” she began.

“People were jostling, and in the middle of this chaos, the girl was back for another picture. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her, ‘aapne toh le liya… please aur nahi’ (‘You have already clicked one, no more, please’). To which she said, ‘galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi, yeh post nahi kar paungi‘ (‘The angle was wrong, I will not be able to post it since I am not looking good’),” the actor continued. While accepting the fan’s request, she mentioned she, too, realised how she has always shied away from being photographed from the right.

Also Read |‘Yoga is not for the flexible, it’s for the willing’: Rakul Preet Singh performs advanced backbend pose

She expressed how she “always preferred [her] left profile over [her] right”. But, as she started on this journey of trying to “love and accept [herself] a little more each day”, she realised “liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other… because the truth is, I not only liked my left, but also disliked my right profile”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The 43-year-old added, “I would tell photographers and cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right. I would be scared if someone shot me from the right, [because] I thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out.”

Also Read |Rakul Preet Singh’s strength-building workout video will inspire you; watch

But, now, she has embraced and accepted herself, and said: “I don’t care where I am being shot from. I’m no longer scared of anyone seeing that side of me. Truth be told, today not only do I like my right profile, I actually love it. And not because my right profile changed, but because I realised it is never going to. What changed is the way I looked at myself and that changed how I see myself.”

