Thursday, September 10, 2020
Rakul Preet Singh says this DIY banana face pack is a favourite, watch

This face pack works really well for those who have dry skin; it makes the skin soft and supple, Rakul Preet said in the video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 10, 2020 11:40:22 am
rakul preet singhTry Rakul Preet's DIY banana face pack. (Source: Rakul/YouTube)

Rakul Preet Singh recently showed us how to make a banana face pack at home. The De De Pyar De actor posted a video on YouTube, showing the process of making the DIY pack and applying it. She also talked about how the mask benefits the skin.

Here is how you can make the banana face mask:

Ingredients

1 – Mashed banana
½ – Lime juice
1 tsp – Honey

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Method

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Now gently apply on your face. Allow it to dry for sometime before washing it off.

This face pack works really well for those who have dry skin; it makes the skin soft and supple, Rakul Preet said in the video.

Benefits of the face pack

Banana is rich in potassium and it helps hydrate the skin. It also helps prevent wrinkles. It is a great exfoliator and treats acne. Know more about the benefits here.

Lemon helps remove dark spots and acne. Here are are some other ways you can use lemon in a face pack. Honey, other the other hand, has antioxidant properties.

Would you try this face pack?

