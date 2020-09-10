Rakul Preet Singh says this DIY banana face pack is a favourite, watch

Try Rakul Preet's DIY banana face pack. (Source: Rakul/YouTube)

Rakul Preet Singh recently showed us how to make a banana face pack at home. The De De Pyar De actor posted a video on YouTube, showing the process of making the DIY pack and applying it. She also talked about how the mask benefits the skin.

Here is how you can make the banana face mask:

Ingredients

1 – Mashed banana

½ – Lime juice

1 tsp – Honey

Read| Malaika Arora shows how to use coffee to boost skin health; watch video

Method

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Now gently apply on your face. Allow it to dry for sometime before washing it off.

This face pack works really well for those who have dry skin; it makes the skin soft and supple, Rakul Preet said in the video.

Benefits of the face pack

Banana is rich in potassium and it helps hydrate the skin. It also helps prevent wrinkles. It is a great exfoliator and treats acne. Know more about the benefits here.

Lemon helps remove dark spots and acne. Here are are some other ways you can use lemon in a face pack. Honey, other the other hand, has antioxidant properties.

Would you try this face pack?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd