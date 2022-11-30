From favourite food, to workout, and secret to her glow, Rakul Preet Singh bares it all

Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh to shoot for her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, took some time out to connect with her fans and followers over an Ask-me-Anything (AMA) session on Instagram Stories. ‘Tucked away cozily in my blanket’, Rakul responded to a slew of questions ranging from happiness, skincare, workout, and more. Take a look.

Opening up about her high energy level, the Doctor G actor said, “My energy comes from the fact that I am living my dream. I have always been very disciplined and I feel that life is too short to waste it just like that, so I make the most of it and feel the zest from within. Work towards whatever you like to do. But work 100 per cent. The fire within me gives me the energy.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts in an AMA session (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories) Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts in an AMA session (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

Answering a question about the secret to her glow, the 32-year-old revealed that the “first and foremost” skincare tip she follows is to “eat healthy”. “Because whatever you put in your system is what reflects on your skin. Try to feel good all the time. Try and be happy for a natural, glowing skin,” she said.

Stressing that she swears by the ‘cleanse-tone-moisturise’ formula, Rakul said: “Moisturise a lot. We travel in changing weather — sometimes, it is humid, sometimes cold, and sometimes hot — make sure you clean your skin, and use a good toner. Even rose water is good. I do not miss my night routine, no matter what. Apply a nice undereye cream. You can also use coconut oil at night on your skin if you have dry skin,” said Rakul, who also gave credit to her parents when a user asked her about her “beautiful and attractive eyes”.

All mesmerised by the beauty of the Ganges and the serenity of Rishikesh, the Thank God actor shared that she planned to “explore the place in the next two-three days”.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of Rishikesh (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories) Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of Rishikesh (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

The actor also opened up about working out no matter whether she has access to a gym or not as it makes her “feel good”. “Workout is a mix of everything. Sometimes I do strength training, sometimes, I do bodyweight training, sometimes cardio, and sometimes yoga. But it also depends on where I am and whether there is gym access or not. What is a routine is definitely working out, no matter what. Whether I have gym access or not. You can do some Surya Namaskars even in your hotel room. My routine is taking out that one hour for myself in a day. It makes me feel good,” said Rakul, who also shared that “chaat” is her favourite food.

This is Rakul Preet Singh’s favourite food. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories) This is Rakul Preet Singh’s favourite food. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

The actor, who is currently dating producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, also expressed her thoughts on the “right age to marry”. “There is no one right age to get married. I don’t think it should happen because you are a certain age, but because you want to be with a certain person. Fortunately or unfortunately, we are all products of social conditioning and we are told that ‘umar ho gayi hai‘ (you are getting old) or ‘itni umar me kar lo‘ (get married at this age). But I feel the right reason is when you meet the right person. You will feel it and that’s when you go for it,” she said.

