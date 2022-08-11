scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan: The rakhi colour that will bring your sibling prosperity as per their zodiac sign

Choosing the rakhi colour based on your brother's zodiac sign will help "create a protective aura around your sibling"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 9:10:30 am
rakhiChoose your rakhi like this (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond enjoyed by siblings. On this joyous day, the sisters tie a thread on their brother’s wrist, an act that is symbolic of her love. So  it is only natural that you feel confused about which rakhi to pick for your brother(s). Worry not, we have got you covered. This year, how about selecting a rakhi based on their zodiac sign? Isn’t it cool?

To help you make a decision, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, share the rakhi colour based on the different zodiac signs that are sure to  “create a protective aura around your sibling”.

According to Kalpesh Shah, 

Aries

As Aries is ruled by the planet Mars, a red rakhi would be the best choice. As per Vedic astrology, the colour is promising for Aries natives and may bring prosperity and joy to their life.

Taurus

Taurus is governed by Venus, so opt for blue or white-coloured rakhi. This colour may give fruitful results, remove stress from your sibling’s life, and fill their life with happiness and joy.

Gemini

Ruled by Mercury, it is best to tie a green coloured rakhi on your sibling’s wrist. This colour may bring positivity and remove difficulties from their life.

Cancer

Cancer is governed by the planet Moon, so to have a healthy lifestyle, one should tie white rakhi. This colour will also bring stability to their life.

Leo

The lord of the Leo is Sun. So a red or a yellow-coloured rakhi could be the best option. This colour may bring amazing opportunities, and acan also strengthen the bond between the siblings.

Virgo

Virgo is governed by the planet Mercury; as such a dark green rakhi suits best. This may bring favourable outcomes. This colour may also help your sibling to complete all their pending work.

2022 Here’s how you can make your sibling’s life healthy and prosperous this Raksha Bandhan (Source: Pixabay)

Here’s what Pandit Jagannath Guruji advised

Libra

As Libra is ruled by Venus, tie a pink-coloured rakhi tied on your brother’s wrist for his longevity.

Scorpio

Scorpios are ruled by Mars. If you have a brother under this zodiac sign then you must tie a red or maroon rakhi on his wrist as it will help him win over their enemies.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is governed by the planet Venus. So tie a yellow-coloured rakhi to bring success in their personal and professional lives.

Capricorn

A Capricorn brother is ruled by Saturn and you must tie a blue rakhi on his wrist. This will attract the blessings of the supreme powers above.

Aquarius

If your brother is an Aquarius then invest in a dark green rakhi for his well-being.

Pisces

Pisces are ruled by the planet Venus and for them, and the colour yellow suits them best. So, invest in a shade of yellow as that will also help keep all sorts of diseases at bay.

