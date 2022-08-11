Raksha Bandhan: The rakhi colour that will bring your sibling prosperity as per their zodiac sign

August 11, 2022 9:10:30 am
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond enjoyed by siblings. On this joyous day, the sisters tie a thread on their brother’s wrist, an act that is symbolic of her love. So it is only natural that you feel confused about which rakhi to pick for your brother(s). Worry not, we have got you covered. This year, how about selecting a rakhi based on their zodiac sign? Isn’t it cool?
To help you make a decision, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, share the rakhi colour based on the different zodiac signs that are sure to “create a protective aura around your sibling”.
According to Kalpesh Shah,
As Aries is ruled by the planet Mars, a red rakhi would be the best choice. As per Vedic astrology, the colour is promising for Aries natives and may bring prosperity and joy to their life.
Taurus is governed by Venus, so opt for blue or white-coloured rakhi. This colour may give fruitful results, remove stress from your sibling’s life, and fill their life with happiness and joy.
Ruled by Mercury, it is best to tie a green coloured rakhi on your sibling’s wrist. This colour may bring positivity and remove difficulties from their life.
Cancer is governed by the planet Moon, so to have a healthy lifestyle, one should tie white rakhi. This colour will also bring stability to their life.
The lord of the Leo is Sun. So a red or a yellow-coloured rakhi could be the best option. This colour may bring amazing opportunities, and acan also strengthen the bond between the siblings.
Virgo is governed by the planet Mercury; as such a dark green rakhi suits best. This may bring favourable outcomes. This colour may also help your sibling to complete all their pending work.
Here’s what Pandit Jagannath Guruji advised
As Libra is ruled by Venus, tie a pink-coloured rakhi tied on your brother’s wrist for his longevity.
Scorpio
Scorpios are ruled by Mars. If you have a brother under this zodiac sign then you must tie a red or maroon rakhi on his wrist as it will help him win over their enemies.
Sagittarius is governed by the planet Venus. So tie a yellow-coloured rakhi to bring success in their personal and professional lives.
A Capricorn brother is ruled by Saturn and you must tie a blue rakhi on his wrist. This will attract the blessings of the supreme powers above.
If your brother is an Aquarius then invest in a dark green rakhi for his well-being.
Pisces are ruled by the planet Venus and for them, and the colour yellow suits them best. So, invest in a shade of yellow as that will also help keep all sorts of diseases at bay.
