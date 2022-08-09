scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: Raksha bandhan or Rakhi is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavan which is a full moon day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 11:30:24 am
raksha bandhanRaksha Bandhan 2022 Date: Here's all you need to know about this year's celebrations (Source: Express Archives)

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, the festival that celebrates sibling love is enjoyed with much fervour across the country. On this day, traditionally celebrated by Hindus, a sister ties an amulet, also called rakhi, around her brother’s wrist — an act that symbolises love and protection. In Sanskrit, the expression means “bond of protection, obligation, or care”.

This year, the joyous day will be celebrated on August 11.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to drikpanchang.com, the festival is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavan, which is a full moon day. The festival is said to have its origins in folk culture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

The day is also when families come together, exchange gifts, spend quality time together, and also enjoy special delicacies. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. In West Bengal, for instance, it is also known as ‘Jhulan Purnima’, where Lord Krishna and Radha are worshipped. In the Koli community in Maharashtra, people celebrate Raksha Bandhan along with Narali Pournima (coconut day festival).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:30:24 am

Most Popular

1

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement