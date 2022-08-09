Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?

August 9, 2022 11:30:24 am
Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, the festival that celebrates sibling love is enjoyed with much fervour across the country. On this day, traditionally celebrated by Hindus, a sister ties an amulet, also called rakhi, around her brother’s wrist — an act that symbolises love and protection. In Sanskrit, the expression means “bond of protection, obligation, or care”.
This year, the joyous day will be celebrated on August 11.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
According to drikpanchang.com, the festival is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavan, which is a full moon day. The festival is said to have its origins in folk culture.
Subscriber Only Stories
The day is also when families come together, exchange gifts, spend quality time together, and also enjoy special delicacies. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. In West Bengal, for instance, it is also known as ‘Jhulan Purnima’, where Lord Krishna and Radha are worshipped. In the Koli community in Maharashtra, people celebrate Raksha Bandhan along with Narali Pournima (coconut day festival).
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over emergency WhatsApp helpline
Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time
Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies of heart attack at 64, Maharashtra CM pays tribute
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Man held in Faridabad for leaving hoax bomb threat letter at Metro station
Delhi BJP launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to put up tricolours at shops, houses across city
Ashton Kutcher had ‘rare form of vasculitis’ episode 3 yrs ago: ‘I was unable to walk, talk or hear’
Pune Inc: How city-based startup Finarkein is trying to plug loopholes in data security
Delhi: Gang manufacturing counterfeit engine oil busted, 7 arrested
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 launched in India: A quick look at this new portable massager
Gangster Salem allowed to be present in Lucknow court during arguments in fake passport case
Selena Gomez talks about mental health, wanting to be a mom: ‘I hope to be married’