Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, the festival that celebrates sibling love is enjoyed with much fervour across the country. On this day, traditionally celebrated by Hindus, a sister ties an amulet, also called rakhi, around her brother’s wrist — an act that symbolises love and protection. In Sanskrit, the expression means “bond of protection, obligation, or care”.

This year, the joyous day will be celebrated on August 11.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to drikpanchang.com, the festival is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavan, which is a full moon day. The festival is said to have its origins in folk culture.

The day is also when families come together, exchange gifts, spend quality time together, and also enjoy special delicacies. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. In West Bengal, for instance, it is also known as ‘Jhulan Purnima’, where Lord Krishna and Radha are worshipped. In the Koli community in Maharashtra, people celebrate Raksha Bandhan along with Narali Pournima (coconut day festival).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!