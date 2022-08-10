Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra

August 10, 2022 3:00:05 pm
Raksha Bandhan 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: The festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated as an ode to the bond that siblings share. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi or an amulet around their brothers’ wrists. This is symbolic of the brother’s responsibility of protecting his sister at all times.
This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11, 2022. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Shravana (on a full moon day), which typically falls in August.
This year, the Purnima (full moon day) tithi will begin at 10.38 am on August 11, 2022, and end at 7.05 am on August 12, 2022.
According to drikpanchang.com, Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be performed during Bhadra, which is a malicious time and thus should be avoided for all auspicious work. This year, the Bhadra time will end at 8.51 pm.
The best time to tie Rakhi is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is unavailable then Pradosh time is perfectly suitable for rituals.
This year, the Pardosh timings for Raksha Bandhan 2022 thread ceremony will last for 22 mins starting from 8.51 pm to 09.13 pm.
