Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, History, Importance, and Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The bond between a brother and a sister is one of the most pious and special ones. To celebrate the same, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed every year with much fervour, primarily by the Hindu community. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot around their brothers’ wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him while also seeking his protection in return.
This year, the joyous day of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11.
Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavana. In Sanskrit, the expression literally means “bond of protection, obligation or care”.
Even though the origin of the day is not precisely known, there are several stories in mythology that refer to the festival. One of them is about the bond of trust between King Bali and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that King Bali confined Vishnu in his house after defeating him thrice. But Lakshmi, to get her husband back, tied a thread around King Bali’s wrist and in return asked him to mark this bond of compassion and faith. King Bali couldn’t refuse and was forced to send Lord Vishnu to her.
According to another story, Lord Krishna once cut his finger while flying a kite. Seeing blood coming out of his finger, Draupadi ran to help and tore a piece of cloth from her sari and tied it to his bleeding finger. Lord Krishna was extremely pleased by her gesture and promised to protect her from all evil thereafter. Later, as is known, he protected her from the Kauravas.
