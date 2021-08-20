Raksha Bandhan Date: When is Raksha Bandhan in 2021?

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date in India: Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to mark the special bond between siblings. Also known as Rakhi, on this day sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist; an act that symbolises love and protection. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22 (Sunday).

According to legends, the day has its roots in the time when Lord Krishna had cut his finger while was flying a kite. It is believed that Draupadi was so pained on seeing him hurting that she tore a piece of cloth and tied it on his finger. Moved by his gesture, Krishna promised to always protect and take care of her, which he eventually fulfilled by protecting her from the Kauravas.

As per another story, after being defeated thrice Vishnu was trapped in King Bali’s house. To free her husband, Lakshmi tied a thread on the King’s wrist. With this act, the latter could not refuse and had to eventually let go of her husband.

Over the years, however, the significance of the festival has expanded beyond just being a celebration of sibling bond. The idea of togetherness and protection has been incorporated in various cultures. For instance, many environmentalists, in their bid to protect trees, tie rakhis around them. Poet Rabindranath Tagore had also used the day and its significance to prevent the 1905 Bengal partition. On his call, several Hindus and Muslims of Sylhet and Dhaka came together.