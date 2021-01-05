Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: When is Raksha Bandhan in 2021?

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: The relationship shared by siblings is special, and every year the festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates this bond with much gusto. On this day, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him while also seeking his protection in return.

The festival, which will be celebrated on August 21 this year, is primarily observed in the Northern and North-western parts of the country. It is also celebrated in Nepal with equal enthusiasm. Even though the origin of the day is not precisely known to date, there are many stories in mythology that refer to the festival.

As per legends, the origin of the day can be traced back to the day Lord Krishna cut his finger while flying a kite. It is believed that Draupadi was so vexed seeing him hurt that she tore a piece of cloth from her outfit and tied it on his finger. Krishna subsequently was touched and promised to protect her. He did fulfill it when he guarded her against the Kauravas.

Over the years, the idea of protection that the festival is known for, has been also been appropriated by various cultures and used for wider issues. For instance, in a bid to protect trees, environmental groups tie rakhis on trees to protect them.

Do not forget to wish all your siblings and make their day even more special this year!