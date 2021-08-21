Raksha Bandhan 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: The festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated with much fervour as an ode to the bond that siblings share. On this day, sisters tie rakhi or an amulet around their brothers’ wrists. This is symbolic of the brother’s responsibility of taking care of his sister.

This year, it will be celebrated on August 22, 2021. As per Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated on the last day in the month of Shravana (on a full moon day), which typically falls in August.

This year, the purnima (full moon day) tithi will begin at 7:00 pm on August 21, 2021 and end at 05:31 pm on August 22, 2021. Following are the timings for Raksha Bandhan 2021 thread ceremony time – 06:15 am to 05:31 pm

*Aparahna time raksha bandhan muhurat – 01:42 pm to 04:18 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, muhurat, history, importance, and significance

According to drikpanchang.com, on this festival day, a ritualistic bath should be taken early morning before sunrise. Then one should perform Deva and Pitra Tarpan (a ritual to appease gods and ancestors).

The main ritual involves worshipping Raksha (scared thread) and tying it to the wrist as a Raksha bundle. The bundle should be made with broken rice, white mustard and gold-coloured thread. It should be woven with coloured fabric and kept on a clean cloth for the puja.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle