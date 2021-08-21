Raksha Bandhan 2021: Date, history, importance, and significance

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Traditionally celebrated by Hindus, Raksha Bandhan is a festival in which a sister ties a talisman or an amulet, also called rakhi, around her brother’s wrist. This symbolises love and protection. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavana. In Sanskrit, the expression literally means “bond of protection, obligation or care”. Researchers suggest that the festival has its origins in folk culture.

Raksha Bandhan is known to be rooted in the practice of territorial or village exogamy, in which a bride marries out of her natal town and her parents, by custom do not visit her in her married home. It is on Raksha Bandhan that married women go back to their parents’ home for the ceremony. Today, the festival has become more symbolic, although it continues to be highly popular.

On this day, sisters and brothers exchange gifts and also enjoy festive dishes with their families. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. In West Bengal, for instance, it is also known as ‘Jhulan Purnima’, where Lord Krishna and Radha are worshipped. In the Koli community in Maharashtra, people celebrate Raksha Bandhan along with Narali Pournima (coconut day festival).

How are you celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year?