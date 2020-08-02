Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, items, mantra

Rakhi 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year, the purnima (full moon day) tithi will begin at 9:28 pm on August 2, 2020. (Source: getty images) Rakhi 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year, the purnima (full moon day) tithi will begin at 9:28 pm on August 2, 2020. (Source: getty images)

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in India, Nepal and other parts of the Indian subcontinent. On this day, sisters tie rakhi or an amulet around their brothers’ wrists, as a symbol of a brother’s responsibility to care for and protect them.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3, 2020. The festival is usually celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar in the month of Shravana (on a full moon day), which typically falls in August.

This year, the purnima (full moon day) tithi will begin at 9:28 pm on August 2, 2020 and end at 9:28 pm on August 3, 2020. Following are the timings for Raksha Bandhan 2020:

*Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time – 09:28 am to 09:26 pm

*Aparahna time raksha bandhan muhurat – 02:02 pm to 04:38 pm

*Pradosh time raksha bandhan muhurat – 07:13 pm to 09:26 pm

On the day of the festival, a ritualistic bath should be taken early morning before sunrise, according to drikpanchang.com. Then one should perform Deva and Pitra Tarpan (a ritual to appease gods and ancestors).

The main ritual involves worshipping Raksha (scared thread) and tying it to the wrist as a Raksha bundle. The bundle should be made with broken rice, white mustard and gold thread. It should be woven with coloured fabric and kept on a clean cloth for the puja.

