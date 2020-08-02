Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, muhurat, history, importance, and significance

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Hindus around the world believe that the festival has much historical and mythological significance. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Raksha Bandhan 2020: Hindus around the world believe that the festival has much historical and mythological significance. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Raksha Bandhan 2020: One of the oldest festivals in India, Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as ‘Rakhi’ is a day that celebrates the bond and the love between a brother and a sister, or siblings in general. The words ‘raksha bandha’ literally mean the ‘the bond of safety and security’ that siblings promise each other, no matter the circumstances. While the dates vary each year, it is normally celebrated around this time of the year. This year, it falls on August 3, which is a Monday.

Hindus around the world believe that the festival has much historical and mythological significance. In Mahabharata, when Lord Krishna had cut his finger while using his divine discus, Draupadi had dressed up his wound using the loose end of her saree. Thus, he had promised to protect her always, and he had kept his word especially during her public humiliation in the Hastinapur royal court.

Over the years, the tradition has continued with sisters tying a ‘rakhi’ around the wrist of brothers, and them promising to protect them always. The rakhi band itself serves as a protection for the brothers. Nowadays, you can find many different rakhis — of different colours, varieties and designs.

It is believed that on August 3, the ‘muhurat’ or the auspicious time to tie the rakhi is between 9.28 am and 9.17 pm. According to Dr Aarti Dahiya, a relationship expert and the founder of ‘Niyati by Aarti’, during the rituals, brothers have to sit facing east, as it is believed to bring in new opportunities and prospects in their professional life. Along with kumkum, a pinch of turmeric has to be added for prosperity. “Instead of broken rice grains, always use full granules for the tilak, for it can increase your brother’s wealth. But before that, tie a rakhi around any God whom you worship and with whom you connect. In case the siblings are not together on the day, they can follow the same rituals. Any female friend or any female family member can tie the rakhi thread on behalf of the sister,” she says.

