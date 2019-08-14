Raksha Bandhan 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: Raksha Bandhan, the festival that cherishes the bond between siblings has finally come. Celebrated during the month of Shravana on the full moon or Purnima day every year, it will be celebrated on August 15 this year. Traditionally on this day, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.

According to the legends, Raksha Bandhan has a mythological significance. It is beied that one morning when Lord Krishna was flying a kite, he cut his finger on the string of the kite. Draupadi, whom he considered to be his sister, ran to him on seeing blood coming out of his finger, tore a piece of cloth from her sari and tied it on his bleeding finger. Lord Krishna was so touched by her gesture that he promised to protect her from all evil in return.

The best time to tie Rakhi is during Aparahna which is late afternoon, or even the Pradosh time. To help you with the same, we list the auspicious or shubh timings to tie rakhi this year.

Timings and Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony will begin at 5:55 am and end at 5:59 pm on August 15. The duration being 12 hours and 4 minutes.

The Aparahan time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat will start from 01:45 pm to 04:21. The duration is two hours and 37 minutes.

Purnima tithi begins — 03:45 pm on August 14;

Purnima tithi ends — 05:59 pm on August 15.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!