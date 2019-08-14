Raksha Bandhan 2019: History, Importance, and Significance of Rakhi Festival in India

Raksha Bandhan 2019: The bond shared by siblings is extremely special, and the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the same. On this day, as per tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot aound her their brother’s wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him while also seeking his protection in return. This year, the day falls on August 15.

The festival is primarily celebrated in the Northern belt of India, as well as across the North western parts of the country. It is also celebrated in Nepal with utmost enthusiasm. Even though the origin of the day is not precisely known, there are several stories in mythology that refer to the festival. One of them is about the bond of trust between King Bali and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that King Bali confined Vishnu in his house after defeating him thrice. But Lakshmi, to get her husband back, ties a thread around King Bali’s wrist and in return asks him to mark this bond of compassion and faith. King Bali couldn’t refuse, and was forced to send Lord Vishnu to her.

According to another story, Lord Krishna once cut his finger while flying a kite. Seeing blood coming out of his finger, Draupadi ran to help and tore a piece of cloth from her sari and tied it on his bleeding finger. Lord Krishna was extremely pleased by her gesture and promised to protect her from all evil thereafter. Later, as is known, he protected her from the Kauravas.

Over the years, the day has gathered more meanings, signifying not just sibling love but also communitarian harmony, and have also been used by environmentalists in their bid to save trees. The day, ultimately, stands for love and compassion.