Surprise your sibling with these thoughtful gifts this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Gifts Ideas: The bond between brothers and sisters is special, one that needs to be celebrated. Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, does precisely this. As per traditions, on this day sisters tie a thread on their brothers’ wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him, and also asks for his protection in return. This year, the day falls on August 15.

With the day around the corner, there is naturally a lot of excitement and confusion over what to gift among siblings. There is always an unsaid running competition among them regarding who will choose and give better gifts. It will not be any different this year, and if you too have been breaking your head, do not worry we have got you covered. Take a look at these gifting options and take your pick.

Perfumes

Perfumes always make for a great gifting options! So in case you are yet to decide what to gift to your sibling, you can always fall back on a good fragrance. Embark, a contemporary fragrance brand, has put together a gift box which makes for an ideal gift for your beloved sibling. There are curated boxes for Him and Her, and you can buy as per your preference.

My Life For Him Gift Set

Price– ₹795

My Dream For Him and Her Gift Set

Price– ₹1,195

Eyewear

Made using the Indian face cut in mind, these fashionable sunglasses are the perfect gift for your sister. Crafted using C39 Reflective Lens with enhanced translucency, the sunglasses will not only offer you an accurate view, but will also amp up your accessory game. Available on http://www.themonk.co.in

Price: Rs 7,777 onward

Earrings

Jewellery might be a bit hard on the pocket but it is for the keeps. A beautiful pair of earrings can go a long way in making your sister happy. There are various options available in the market, allowing you to make an informed choice and selecting the best one for your sister!

Kohinoor Jewellers Agra has a wide variety of options available. Price will be shared on request.

Customised denim

Spending on a good pair of denims is considered to be an investment. And if your brother is fond of jeans, IML Jeans has a great offer this Raksha Bandhan. All you have to do is book an appointment in order to get his measurements and then you can have custom-made jeans, shirts and even jackets. Add that personal touch this year!

Price: ₹6999 onwards

Skincare products

What better than to treat your sibling to some natural and organic skincare products. Melblok has arranged for such gifting options and they are available on various online portals.

The Melblok Advance Day & Night Home Kit 50 ml

Price– ₹4,450

The Melblok Advance Day & Night Home Kit 30 ml

Price– ₹2,950

Sweets

Sweets are synonymous with festivals, and also serve as a great gifting option. In case your sibling has a sweet tooth you can try gifting them some sweets this year. This Raksha Bandhan, Khoya is offering an exclusive box of handcrafted mithai. They are also introducing the all-new Rakhi special Kesar Ghewar and Malai Ghewar.

Price– ₹800 per piece

Shaving Kit

Make Raksha Bandhan extra special for your brother by gifting him this shaving kit from The Body Shop this year.

It is available on all stores of The Body Shop and http://www.thebodyshop.in

Price: Rs 2,900.