Raksha Bandhan 2018: From customised rakhis to cartoon-inspired ones; try out these new age designs

India is a land of festivals and the best part about the celebrations are that they are accompanied by the joy of sharing and gifting. With Raksha Bandhan right around the corner (August 26), most people are already voraciously looking out for gifts and beautiful rakhis (bands) for their siblings.

To make your life easier, we have listed some new age rakhis that can add some spark to your celebrations. Right from silver plated infinity promise rakhis to eco-friendly ones, options are many.

DIY rakhis

There are DIY tutorials on the Internet on how to make an eco-friendly rakhi. If you are having a hard time finding something of your choice, then how about making one yourself? It’s always better and more personal than a readymade band. You can make it using silk threads, flowers or something as basic as ash gourd (raakh lauki) seeds. Check out a few videos here:

Customised rakhis

For those who like to give more of a contemporary touch to their rakhi, brands like Pipe Bella, Frazer and Haws, Propshop24.com and others have come up with customised rakhis to suit your sibling’s personality.

These rakhis are stylishly curated with fancy designs such as the evil eye, nimbu mirchi, cosmic harmony, and Ying Yang, and can also be transformed into pendants, keychains, cufflinks, and protection charm.

Cartoon-inspired rakhis

For your little brother, why not buy a rakhi with his favourite cartoon character on it? There is a wide range of cartoon rakhis available in the market. Shinchan, Doraemon, Chota Bhim, Ironman, Superman, you will be spoilt for choice!

Check some of them here.

This Raksha Bandhan, cherish the bond you share with your sibling with these stylish rakhis.

