Raksha Bandhan 2018: Gifting ideas for sisters and brothers

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Here are gifting ideas for your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2018 Gifts Ideas: Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the hearts of all brothers and sisters. It is the time when siblings celebrate the special bond of love between them. Like other festivities, gifts are a big part of this festival as well. From clothing to chocolates, the choices are vast and one may have difficulty in selecting the best gift suited for their sibling.

As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 26 this year, here are some great gifting solutions that will bring a huge smile to your sibling’s face.

Beauty products

Nykaa, the country’s leading beauty e-commerce platform, makes this job easier with a huge variety of Gift Ideas for your sister or brother for Rakshabandhan, from some of the leading beauty and grooming brands from across the world. For your sisters, you can order beauty products like make-up, skincare products or a scented soap set. While for men, gift items feature a grooming gift set, beard care, hair styling gift, after-shave, to name a few.



Salon at home

What else could be a better gift for a sister than a salon appointment that too at home? UrbanClap.com offers ‘Salon ki Home Delivery’. One can relax and sit back in their own comfort away from the hustle-bustle of life and relish a rejuvenating and peaceful salon/spa service at their doorstep.



Organic beauty products

Gift your sister some nature’s goodness with Alanna’s Rakhi Hampers. Featuring an assortment of natural beauty products like face and body scrubs, face packs, under eye gel, and lip scrub, the price starts from Rs 500. These are handmade and 100% natural. You can order it via their online store or other e-commerce sites.



Jewelleries and accessories

Women love jewellery and so does your sister. Khurana Jewellery House offers a wide variety that are exquisitely crafted and intricately designed. Their accessories range from couture jewellery, minimalistic jewellery, personalised jewellery, meenakari jewellery to diamond watches.



For the ones with a sweet tooth

Mad Over Donuts marks the festival with the launch of its new ‘Signature Box of Bites’ that offers 18 bite-sized donuts with a variety of flavours. Some of them include chocolate red velvet, chocolate and vanilla crumble, chocolate caramel, chocolate brownie crumble, chocolate therapy, chocolate Nutella and more. It’s priced at Rs 399 onwards.



Home decor

Schillere features a wide range of aromatic candles, pretty diffusers, premium incense sticks, essential oils, floating and scented candles. They also have accessories like wooden clocks and artificial small trees. Price starts from Rs 3500. You can shop at their online store.



Designer clothing

Label Saroj Jalan has curated a new line of clothing especially for women featuring exquisite embroideries and embellishments. Her new collection is bound to give the festivities a fresh new spin.



Meanwhile, sisters can gift their brothers traditional clothing from designer Poonam Kasera’s menswear collection. Offering a 20% discount, the range includes kurtas, sherwanis, jacket sets, pathan suits and bandhgalas. A blend of traditional and contemporary wear, Kasera’s designs are muted in their aesthetic appeal.



Pamper your sister with a great buffet and spa

Take your sister out for a lavish buffet spread at Crowne Plaza’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Edesia, wherein you will get 30 percent off on your total bill. Along with that, you will also get a complimentary voucher from their wellness centre Spazzo so that you can pamper your sister to the fullest.



More sweets and chocolates!

Foodhall, a food superstore has the Blue Ribbon gifting option to satiate your sweet tooth. It includes Indian classics like pista motichoor truffle, coconut paan truffle, badam barfi dark chocolate truffle along with Arabian assortment like caramel date fingers, caramel nut fingers, date stuffed with almonds, to name a few. The price starts from Rs 1800 onwards.



An assortment of gifts

Gift your siblings an assortment of gifts from Scootsy that includes trendy and quirky rakhis to chocolates and sweets, jewellery and accessories and even electronics and stationery products. Brands include Guess Watches, Ellipsis Bakery, KoKo, Royce, Le 15 Patisserie, Toteteca bags, to name a few.



Myntra

For Rakhi shopping, the fashion giant is offering around 30-50 per cent off for shopping for your “Favourite partner in crime.” From fashion apparels to accessories, to footwear, jeans, wallets and others, heavy dicounts can be availed for a variety of products.



Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering discounts upto 40 per cent for its Rakhi sale. On certan products like kitchen appliances, mobile phones, electronic items, clothing and others, there are bumper offers available. There are special offers for people having an account in HDFC bank.



Amazon

The e-commerce giant is celebrating Rakhi by sending out e-vouchers. One can simply select a style for gift card and then enter details – Amount, recipient’s address, sender’s name, a message and delivery date. The vouchers are available for denominations like Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,500. You can even choose any amount of your choice in a box available.



Have a great Raksha Bandhan!

