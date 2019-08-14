Rakhi Designs 2019: How to make rakhi at home

Raksha Bandhan 2019, Rakhi Designs 2019: Raksha Bandhan, which is a major Hindu festival, celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers’ wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him, and seeks his protection in return.

With Raksha Bandhan almost here, most shops are filled with colourful rakhis in various designs and styles, making it confusing to decide which ones to pick for your siblings. So why not try making a Rakhi at home this year, and adding a personal touch to the celebrations on August 15?

Here’s how you can surprise your brother with these amazing Rakhi ideas. You can also make rakhi envelopes and puja platters on your own.

Rakhi with Kundan stones

What you need:

*Drop kundan, round kundan

*Small round mirrors

*Makhmal cloth

*Coloured stone chain

*Colour pearls, silk thread, thread cutter

*Fabric glue

*Scissors

Approximate time needed to make this rakhi is 20 to 30 minutes

How to make it:

Take a round piece of cloth, fold it and put fabric glue over it.

Place the makhmal cloth over it and decorate with the mirrors in the middle.

Decorate with drop kundan, round kundan stones and encircle it with coloured ball chains of your choice and cut the extra cloth.

Take a silk thread and attach it below the rakhi. Put another piece of makhmal cloth with glue to secure it.

Allow the design to dry and use colour pearls and add to the silk thread.

Tie up the ends of the pearls and also the last portion of the thread.

You can also try a quilling Rakhi for which you will need a quilling strip, slotted tool, stone, ribbon, adhesive and scissor. With few beads and quilling technique you can make a flower or peacock and use a bright satin ribbon to tie with it.

Photo rakhi

What you need:

*Foam

*Chain

*Satin ribbon

*Kundan rhinestone, zari and beads

*Photo

*Fabric glue

How to make it:

Use the foam and cut it in round shape.

Place zari, beads, and kundan rhinestones and make a beautiful design.

Keep a round space in between for the photo.

Add the ribbon to the back of the foam and place a round shaped photo at the centre of the design.

You photo Rakhi is ready!

Give these a try and make your sibling feel all the more loved.