Thursday, May 06, 2021
‘Raising our baby has opened my heart to a whole new life’: Rooney Mara writes open letter

"As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year," Rooney Mara said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 3:50:30 pm
joaquin phoenix son, rooney mara, joaquin phoenix rooney mara sonJoaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara named their son River. (Photo: Reuters)

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have always been low-key regarding their relationship. Red carpet appearances aside, they have hardly given joint interviews. However, Mara recently made an exception and spoke about motherhood in a new open letter. This is a part of American animal protection organisation Farm Sanctuary and quoted by a report in The People.

The Her actor, who became a mother last year, wrote the experience has “opened her heart”.  “As a new mom, Mother’s Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world,” the actor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farm Sanctuary (@farmsanctuary)

“I feel so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended and I wish all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that sacred maternal bond with their young, devoid of exploitation by humans,” she maintained.

Both Phoenix and Mara are vegans and time and again have spoken up on animal cruelty. “As I celebrate my first Mother’s Day, I hope you will join me in honouring all of the inspiring moms and maternal figures who’ve made a difference in your life. With love, Rooney Mara,” the 36-year-old said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In May 2020, there were news report of the couple reportedly expecting a child. Even though neither commented, this accounts for an official confirmation.

