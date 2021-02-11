scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Raising Khai: Here’s what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are planning for their daughter

Hadid has shared she felt like she was allowed "to learn about every religion" when she was a kid, and she wants that for her daughter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 6:20:29 pm
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik daughter, Gigi Hadid motherhood, Gigi Hadid daughter Khai, indian express newsThe musician and the supermodel welcomed their daughter in September 2020. (File)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer and musician Zayn Malik are proud parents to baby girl Khai, whom they welcomed in September 2020. Hadid has recently revealed that she wants to raise her daughter “around all different kinds of cultures, religions, and spiritualities”.

In an interview with Vogue, the model talked about many things including her 14-hour long labor, and how she had her long-time partner Malik, her mother Yolanda, sister Bella, and a local midwife and her assistant by her side. Calling herself an “animal woman”, Hadid said she “probably looked crazy” while giving birth.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she said in the interview, adding: “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again'”.

Among other things, Hadid shared that she felt like she was allowed “to learn about every religion” when she was a kid. “I think it’s good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with, and I think that’s how we’ll do that.”

“I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing,” Hadid, whose father is a Muslim, and her “mom grew up celebrating Christmas”, stated.

Malik’s father is British-Pakistani, and his mother — who is English and of Irish descent — converted to Islam. Some time last month, the model had subtly revealed the name of her daughter on her Instagram by changing her bio to “Khai’s mom”, which continues to be there.

The name purportedly has Arabic origins and translates to “the chosen one”, “royalty” or “nobility”. According to reports, the name is also believed to be a tribute to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother, Khairiah.

