This rainy season, say goodbye to monsoon woes by choosing the right grooming products

This is the season of chai-pakora, hot chocolate, lazy mornings and the intoxicating fragrance of freshly-bathed soil and trees. But, the season is also known for long spells of rain generating extreme humidity, which of course, is a nightmare for your skin health and hair conditions.

So, how do you stay fresh and radiant to enjoy the queen of all seasons without worrying about frizzy hair or oily and dull skin?

Don’t worry, ladies, we’ve got your back! Here are five grooming tips by Asawari Pawar, CMO at LetsShave, which will chase away your monsoon woes.

Choosing the suitable face wash & cleanser

Problem: Humidity and excessive sweat can collect dust and pollutants easily, making your skin prone to acne and boils during monsoon. However, washing your face with sulfate and paraben infused products or continuously wiping it with wet wipes can do more harm than good.

Solution: Choose mild cleanser or gentle face wash, apply on your face and rinse it with water at room temperature at least 3-4 times. Ensure that your cleanser and face wash are immersed with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Neem or lemon extract, is 100% chemical-free and can retain natural moisture.

Toner to avoid rainstorm breakouts

Problem: How do you close pores and maintain that acid-alkaline balance? Using a toner is essential significantly to invigorate the skin and prevent rainstorm breakouts.

Solution: Use toners made with natural ingredients like rose water, green tea, lemon or cucumber juice and gently apply it to your face. Always opt for a liquor-free and organic toner. It will remove the leftover makeup or dirt and leave radiant and fresh skin.

Sunscreen and moisturiser

Problem: There is a common myth that applying sunscreen is not required on a cloudy day. Clouds don’t stop UV rays from reaching your skin. Likewise, just because your skin appears oily or muggy does not mean it is hydrated, and you can skip moisturising.

Solution: If you are stepping out, applying sunscreen is a must. However, if you have oily skin, choose a product with SPF-20 to 30. Similarly, opt for a water-based moisturiser or oil-controlled creams to ensure that your skin is fully hydrated and appears fresh and bright.

Exfoliate… But gently

Problem: Rainy season means skin breakouts, blackheads, acne or pimples and rashes. To avoid these common skin issues, it is crucial to exfoliate your skin from time to time to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores.

Solution: Opt for products with natural exfoliators or scrubbers like coffee, oatmeal and green tea in their solution. A gentle and thorough scrubbing routine at least two-three times a week will leave your skin feeling refreshed and smooth.

Importance of shampoo, conditioner and hair serum

Problem: Due to excess humidity and continuous hair wash, dry hair can quickly turn frizzy & dull, while oily hair tends to get greasy easily. The scalp is also likely to lose moisture and get itchy due to dandruff issues.

Solution: Choose the products that are gentle but efficient in cleansing. Always ensure that the products don’t strip away essential oils and moisture. After washing, condition your hair correctly to maintain its shine, strength and glossiness. To combat frizzy and unkempt hair, use eco-friendly and organic hair serum.

And finally…

Apart from the aforementioned issues, humidity is also a big hurdle to get hair-free, smooth and silky skin. Due to excessive moisture and sweat, it is rather challenging for ladies to get rid of ingrown hair or hair growth in general. However, with the latest technology and enhanced products specially designed for such purposes, it has become far easier to remove hair without going to a beauty salon. To complete your beauty and personal care routine, simply opt for the right shaving razor, shaving foam or cream and get smooth, radiant and hair-free skin.

