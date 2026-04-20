Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s new Mumbai home: Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a ‘shubh-labh’ welcome

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar continue to woo their fans years after the couple confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss season 14. They held tight, got married in 2021, and welcomed their first child in 2023. The couple has now begun a new phase of their lives by buying a house in Mumbai.

The husband and wife shared a series of wholesome photos of themselves performing the traditional Griha Pravesh rituals on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. For the ceremony, Disha looked stunning in a mustard yellow suit, styled with a sleek ponytail and statement earrings.

Rahul opted for a classic look, pairing a white shirt with blue denim.

While the couple kept most of the house under wraps, the photos provided a few gorgeous details about their new space: from a pastel-themed living space to traditional touches. The apartment features large floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer excellent views of the outside.

The front door opens into a large, pastel-themed living space equipped with plenty of ambient and overhead lighting. This space connects to a bright hallway with rooms on either side. The home’s interior design is still underway, as unpanelled cabinets are visible in the background of their pictures.

The couple also shared a snapshot showing the auspicious words ‘Shubh’ and ‘Labh’ inscribed on one of the doors.

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According to experts, light, space, and colour palette play a huge role in creating a warm and welcoming home and often influence moods. Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that these are fundamental elements that shape not just the visual appeal of a home, but also its emotional atmosphere.

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“Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood. Warm, layered lighting, combining ambient, task, and accent sources, can make a space feel inviting and comfortable, while harsh or overly bright lighting can create a sense of sterility. Natural light enhances well-being and brings a sense of openness and positivity into the home,” Dr Krishna said.

While space planning helps in making the house feel and look uncluttered, choosing the right colour palette is equally paramount. “The colour palette influences how a space is perceived and experienced. Colours should ideally align with the function of each room,” he said, adding that, “A well-planned layout promotes ease of movement, encourages interaction, and maximises comfort. When furniture placement, flow, and proportions are thoughtfully considered, the home naturally feels more welcoming and lived in.”

Further, Dr Krishna shared insights on how designing and setting up a home together can better communication and compatibility in a relationship. “The process naturally requires partners to express preferences, negotiate differences, and arrive at shared decisions. Whether it’s about layout, functionality, or aesthetics. These conversations often reveal deeper insights into each other’s personalities, habits, and priorities,” he said.

“More importantly, co-creating a living space fosters a sense of shared ownership and emotional investment,” he added.