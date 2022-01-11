scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Get ‘luminous’ skin with this easy three-ingredient home remedy

"Do this alternate days and see the difference in your skin," beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 1:20:35 pm
skincareUse coconut milk for radiant skin, here's how. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Taking care of one’s skin requires immense patience and effort. It may feel taxing, but a good skincare routine can make the skin radiant and healthy, while also keeping issues like fine line and acne at bay.

But a good skincare regimen does not mean spending on expensive products. Home remedies are a great way to pamper your skin. But if you are unsure about how and where to begin, here’s a simple solution that you can try.

Beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor shared an Instagram post showing how to make use of natural ingredients for radiant, glowing skin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aashna (@getglamwithaashna)

Ingredients

Coconut milk
Honey
Vitamin E oil

Method

Mix and store. Apply using a cotton ball.

How often should you apply?

“Do this alternate day and see the difference in your skin,” Kapoor said.

Is it for everyone?

A patch test is recommended.

People with oily skin can skip honey, she mentioned in response to a user’s question on the post.

Would you try?

