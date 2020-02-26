Racing against time to meet deadlines? Here’s what you should do

Some people focus more on the quality of the result, as opposed to getting it ready on time. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Some people focus more on the quality of the result, as opposed to getting it ready on time. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Some may argue that time is a social construct, and that we have enslaved ourselves based on something that we haven’t quite understood. There are many motivational books as well that claim to teach us how to master time, as opposed to letting it master us. But, what matters at the end of the day, is that we are driven by our watches and our clocks. We wake up, we eat, we rush to work, and we return home, only to begin the cycle all over again.

Every day, we are presented with tasks, deadlines if you may, that we have to meet. So, in a way we are guided and driven by time. And as the famous saying goes: ‘time and tide wait for none’, we are also expected to meet our goals within a stipulated period of time, as daunting as that may seem.

ALSO READ | These science-backed ways can make you more attractive; find out

Sometimes, people miss their deadlines, and that causes them great distress. So, if you are looking to understand how you can better your time management skills, and work efficiently, here is what you need to know.

Why do we miss deadlines?

Work on those tasks first that more pressing and immediate. You can time yourself and set an estimate for completing these tasks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Work on those tasks first that more pressing and immediate. You can time yourself and set an estimate for completing these tasks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In order to meet deadlines, we need to understand what makes us miss them. Some people focus more on the quality of the result, as opposed to getting it ready on time. Then, there are several other factors that come into play in workplaces. These may include last-minute or arbitrary setting of a deadline, dealing with multiple ones at once, staff crunch, workload, etc. Alternatively, some employees simply struggle with their time management skills. But, this is something that can be worked upon and made better.

Meeting professional deadlines

If you are someone who belongs to the last category, you can improve yourself by making a list of all the things that you need to do. Having a list is great, because it allows you to tick off all the tasks that you have completed. Sometimes you are required to multi-task, so it is important for you to know what you have on your plate, so you do not forget your long and short-term deadlines.

ALSO READ | Here’s how you can jazz up your kitchen

Next, you must prioritize the list. Work on those tasks first that more pressing and immediate. You can time yourself and set an estimate for completing these tasks. The key to this is to divide the work into different time slabs, so as to get all the work done with utmost efficacy.

It is important that you reward yourself every time you complete a task. This way, you stay motivated and driven. But, if the deadline is mammoth, and you can see that it is impossible to meet it, bring it up with your boss and discuss a way to resolve the problem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd