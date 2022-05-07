Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: When is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti in 2022?

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti date 2022: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is a major cultural festival celebrated by his followers as well as literature-enthusiasts, all over the world. According to the Gregorian calendar, Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. The Bengali calendar says that he was born on the 25th day of the Boishakh month. This year, Tagore Jayanti will be celebrated locally in West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 9, according to Drik Panchang.

He was called Gurudev and the collection of his poems is popularly known as Rabindrasangeet. Two of his poems are widely known as the national anthems of India and Bangladesh- Jana Gana Mana and Amar Shonar Bangla.

Apart from being a commendable literary artist, Tagore also played a major part in the freedom struggle. According to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the critically acclaimed poet wrote a number of national songs and protested against the decision of Lord Curzon to divide the state of Bengal in 1905. In addition to this, he introduced the Rakhibandhan ceremony which was meant to symbolize the unity of undivided Bengal.

Since he was a child, Tagore was curious and a master of many talents. In 1874, when he was just 13 years old, his poem Abhilaash (Desire) was published anonymously in a magazine called Tattobodhini. His first book of poems was published in 1878 as Kabi Kahini (tale of a poet). Amongst his body of work are two dramas – Raja-o-Rani ( King and Queen) and Visarjan (Sacrifice).

To celebrate the trailblazing achievement of the legend, various cultural activities are carried out in his memory. Songs, poetries, plays, dance-dramas – all written and composed by Tagore himself – are performed in numerous theatres as well as institutes, on this day. Also, screenings of movies based on his novels are done. Multiple events are held at Tagore’s birthplace in Jorasanko Thakurbari and at the cultural centre in Rabindra Sadan.

