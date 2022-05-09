Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Inspirational quotes by the great poet

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the noteworthy poet, author, painter, philosopher and short story writer, Rabindranath Tagore. Having made a lasting impression on the landscape of Bengali literature in the country, he was the first Indian and first non-European to achieve the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his exceptional work, Gitanjali.

According to the Bengali calendar, the Tagore Jayanti falls on the 25th day of the Boishakh month. This year, the Jayanti will be celebrated across the Bengali community in India and Bangladesh on May 9. Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, and not only had a major role to play in literature but was also an important part of the Indian freedom movement by instilling feelings of nationalism through his poems. In 1915, he was awarded the knighthood by British King George V which he later renounced in 1919, to protest against the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre.

Let’s have a look at some inspirational quotes by Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Jayanti is widely addressed as Ponchishe Boishakh, since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.(Source: Express Archive; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the sea.”

Rabindranath tagore Jayanti 2022: Tagore was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize for Literature (Source: Express Archive; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm but to add color to my sunset sky.”

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Tagore is lovingly called as Gurudev, Kabiguru and Biswakabi. (Source: Express Archive; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Tagore wrote the national anthem of two nations – India and Bangladesh. (Source: Express Archive; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“Don’t limit the child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.”

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Jayanti is widely addressed as Ponchishe Boishakh, since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh. (Source: Express Archive; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

