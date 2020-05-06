Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes, Messages, thoughts that celebrate the great poet

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Messages: One of the world’s foremost cultural icons, Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. As a polymath, Tagore was became the first Asian Nobel laureate and the first non-European to win the prize for literature in 1913. As per the Bengali calender, it has been an age-old custom to celebrate Tagore’s birthday. The author, poet, painter, and dramatist contributed immensely to the Bengali canon with his work which remains relevant even today. Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941.
Tagore, who holds the unique distinction of having composed the national anthems of two nations — India and Bangladesh — is fondly remembered in many countries of the globe.
On his 159th birth anniversary, here are some of his inspiring quotes that celebrate the genius that he was.
“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”
“The small wisdom is like water in a glass:
clear, transparent, pure.
The great wisdom is like the water in the sea:
dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”
“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”
“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”
“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”
“By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.”
“If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or i’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”
“We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.”
“Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.