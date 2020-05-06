Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Date, importance and significance of the day

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: The polymath was also known by his sobriquets ‘Gurudev’, ‘Kabiguru’, and ‘Biswakabi’. (Source: Express Archives) Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: The polymath was also known by his sobriquets ‘Gurudev’, ‘Kabiguru’, and ‘Biswakabi’. (Source: Express Archives)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or the Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration for the Bengali community around the world, in remembrance and reverence of the luminary Rabindranath Tagore on his birthday. It is celebrated annually and globally in May, specifically on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. Tagore was born on the day in the year 1268 — as per the Bengali calendar — or 1861 AD, as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 7, which is a Thursday.

He was born to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi, and was nicknamed ‘Rabi’. The polymath was also known by his sobriquets ‘Gurudev’, ‘Kabiguru’, and ‘Biswakabi’.

As mentioned before, the day is significant for Bengalis everywhere. Cultural programmes and events are held on the day, including discussing the life and works of Tagore, singing Rabindra sangeet — or songs written and composed by him — dances, drama, writing, poetry recitation, etc. Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal and around the world also pay their homage to the Nobel prize awardee. The day is elaborately celebrated at Santiniketan in Birbhum in West Bengal, mainly in the Visva-Bharati University which was established by him.

In the year 2011, the Government of India had issued five rupee coins to mark and honour the 150th year of his birth.

This year, because of the lockdown, certain restrictions will be in place. But families will get together in their house and remember Tagore on his birthday.

