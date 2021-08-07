Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary: Motivational quotes by the polymath

Rabindranath Tagore is also known as the 'Bard of Bengal'. (Source: Express Archives)

Not just Bengalis, Rabindranath Tagore‘s works resonate with people worldwide. The poet, playwright, composer, philosopher and social reformer reshaped literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th century. He passed away on August 7, 1941, in his house in Jorasanko, Kolkata.

On Tagore’s death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes by the Nobel laureate.

*Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them.

*Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.

*Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.

*Love’s gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.

*Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.

*The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.

*You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

*Do not say, ‘It is morning,’ and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name.

*If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door – or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

*We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.

*Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.