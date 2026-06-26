R Madhavan wears Rs 40 lakh watch at Padma Awards: Check 5 world’s rarest timepieces

R Madhavan, who was recently conferred the Padma Shri, made headlines not only for receiving one of India’s highest civilian honours but also for the watch that he wore at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The award was presented by Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, where Madhavan was accompanied by his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. Created by Titan Company Limited under its luxury watch division Nebula, the Jalsa watch was designed to commemorate 225 years of Jaipur’s cultural heritage.

The timepiece features an 18-carat rose gold case and a dial inspired by the festive spirit, or “jalsa”, of the Pink City. Prominently displayed on the dial is the iconic Hawa Mahal, crafted as part of an intricate design powered by 144 components comprising Titan’s in-house flying tourbillon movement.