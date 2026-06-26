R Madhavan wears Rs 40 lakh watch at Padma Awards: Check 5 world’s rarest timepieces

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R Madhavan, who was recently conferred the Padma Shri, made headlines not only for receiving one of India’s highest civilian honours but also for the watch that he wore at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The award was presented by Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, where Madhavan was accompanied by his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. Created by Titan Company Limited under its luxury watch division Nebula, the Jalsa watch was designed to commemorate 225 years of Jaipur’s cultural heritage.
The timepiece features an 18-carat rose gold case and a dial inspired by the festive spirit, or “jalsa”, of the Pink City. Prominently displayed on the dial is the iconic Hawa Mahal, crafted as part of an intricate design powered by 144 components comprising Titan’s in-house flying tourbillon movement.
Only 10 pieces of the watch have been produced worldwide, making it one of the most exclusive watches ever created by the Indian brand. The luxury timepiece is reportedly valued at around Rs 40 lakh.
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Madhavan’s watch joins a category of highly exclusive luxury watches that have captured the attention of collectors worldwide. Take a look at the 5 rarest timepieces in the world.
Among them is the Rolex Paul Newman Daytona Ref 6239, which became one of the most expensive watches ever sold when it fetched $17.8 million (approximately Rs 151.5 crore) at auction. The watch gained legendary status due to its association with Hollywood icon and racing enthusiast Paul Newman, Forbes reported in 2017.
Another horological masterpiece is the Vacheron Constantin Reference 57260, renowned for its 57 complications and eight-year development process involving three master watchmakers. These include multiple perpetual calendars, a minute repeater, and a range of astronomical functions.
Collectors also revere the Patek Philippe Grand Master Chime Ref 6300A-010, considered the most complicated wristwatch ever produced by the Swiss manufacturer and created to celebrate the brand’s 175th anniversary, according to dndlux.com.
The Cartier Crash stands apart in the world of luxury watches for its unconventional design. Introduced in the late 1960s, the watch is said to have been inspired by a timepiece distorted in a car accident. Its asymmetrical, melted appearance challenged traditional watchmaking aesthetics. The price of these watches can go up to $1 million, dndlux.com reported.
The Richard Mille RM 056 Felipe Massa Sapphire is designed in collaboration with Formula One driver Felipe Massa. The watch features a case crafted entirely from sapphire crystal, allowing an unobstructed view of its complex tourbillon movement, GQ Middle East reported.