Quick tips for moving from fast fashion to slow fashion

A sustainable lifestyle is more talked about than acted upon. While this route is not easy, starting small can be a good start. As we talk about slow fashion, the process lies in the name itself. Moving away from reckless purchasing requires a lot of time, patience and thoughtfulness.

There is no denial that fast fashion is accessible, affordable and stylish. And choosing a sustainable fabric is not often pocket-friendly. So take these mini-steps and embrace the change slowly.

* It’s always good to start with decluttering. This is a therapeutic process for many of us as it clears our mind and also creates a space in the home and wardrobe.

* Give your style some thought and understand what you like, something that can be out of trend or a vintage style. Embrace your style and research which brand offers budget-friendly clothing.

* Donate or exchange clothes or any item with your friends or someone who needs it.

* Change the way you shop and make more ethical choices from eco-friendly brands. While we understand some pieces are expensive, you also need to understand the wearability of slow fashion pieces.

* For special moments, opt to rent rather than shop because when it comes to extravagant pieces, you may tire of it after a point. So better to rent, click a million pictures and be guilt-free when you’re done with it.

* Vintage style can never go wrong, so go for polka, florals, plaids, etc.

