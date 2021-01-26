Quick hacks for when you are in a hurry to dry your hair

Sometimes we are in a hurry to get ready, blow-dry our hair and head out. But it is known that using heat on the hair can damage it in the long run. As such, it leaves us with two options for when we have to wash our hair for a special occasion — wake up really early and do it, or follow simple strategies to make sure the hair dries up naturally and ends up looking like you’re having the best hair day.

If you want to choose the latter, here are simple hair drying hacks you need to know about, which will make your job easier. Read on.

* The towel that you use for your body, does more harm than good to your hair. In fact, it can even damage the cuticles and give you a rougher texture. If you want to dry your hair quickly, ditch it completely and use a tee shirt instead. The latter can soak up all the dampness in a jiffy and give you softer manes. Alternately, you can also use a soft microfiber towel that is known to soak up more water.

* Do everything first. Let your hair air-dry, and meanwhile, you can do everything else like choosing your garments, getting your makeup done, etc. This is the simplest thing you can do, and you can even wrench out the excess water by twisting the microfiber towel.

* Keep in mind that when you keep your hair wrapped in the towel for a long time, you make it susceptible to breakage as it gets pulled at the roots. You can either skip this step in its entirety, or condition your hair nicely (a must hair care routine), so that it protects your hair and makes it behave.

* This may be an unusual thing, but cold water makes the hair get dry faster. Warm water can open the hair cuticles, and as such, when you condition your hair, wash it with cold water to seal the cuticles and have shinier hair.

* The other thing you can do is leave the bathroom sooner. All the humidity in the air after you take a warm bath can get absorbed by the tresses, making them damper and frizzy.

* Consider using hair mousse — a spritz or two when the hair is damp can take away its dampness and make it air-dry faster.

