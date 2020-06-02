Have a work video call? Here are quick fixes for oily hair

The loose end of the hair can be neatly held and folded using some pins to make the perfect bun that will be held throughout the duration of the meeting, making you look both presentable and professional. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The loose end of the hair can be neatly held and folded using some pins to make the perfect bun that will be held throughout the duration of the meeting, making you look both presentable and professional. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In the absence of having to step out and socialise with people, and make the efforts to look presentable at work, people are taking many things for granted, including beauty and fitness. And while feeling lazy is a normal thing, one should also learn how to shake this feeling off and be more proactive even as they work from home.

As mentioned earlier, beauty and hair care, in particular, are things that people are capable of taking for granted. People may not be washing their hair as regularly as they previously did, causing them to become stickier and oilier than usual in the summer heat. But, you cannot continue to live with sticky hair for long. Besides odour, it can lead to breakage and dirt accumulation on the scalp.

And if you have an unscheduled work meeting or a job interview, for which you will have to look good on the camera, giving your hair a quick wash may not be an option. So, what can you do? You will have to improvise and make-do with the situation. Even if the hair is oily, you can tie it in a neat bun and look super presentable. Just follow the following steps:

* First comb/brush the hair properly, so the strands look even. Combing the hair can also improve the blood circulation and make the hair look livelier. Also, this is the first and the basic step towards achieving perfection.

* Next, depending on the time you have before you have to sit down for the call, you can use a straightener to smoothen the locks and make them look more even and put-together.

* If your hair is partially oily and frizzy, you can use a serum, or a bit of hair gel to make it sit back near the crown and the ears.

* Using the flat side of the comb, you can make a neat centre partition and tie your hair around it. It will ideally be a hairstyle of your choice.

* Then comb the rest of the locks and hold them neatly in a ponytail. You can use a tight band or a scrunchie of your choice. But remember, the ponytail must not be too tight, or you can risk breakage at the roots.

* The loose end of the hair can be neatly held and folded using some pins to make the perfect bun that will be held throughout the duration of the meeting, making you look both presentable and professional.

