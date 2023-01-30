Blackheads: Quick and easy expert-approved tips to combat the skin concern

Blackheads, a mild form of acne, usually appear on the surface of the skin due to clogged hair follicles. These small bumps are called blackheads as their presence makes the skin look black or dark and dull. While following a suitable skincare routine can go a long way, certain skin conditions can also lead to the formation of pesky blackheads. Explaining the same, Dr Ajay Rana, a dermatologist, told indianexpress.com that each follicle contains a sebaceous gland that produces oil, called sebum, which helps keep the skin soft. “But if dead skin cells and sebum collect in the opening of the follicles, it can lead to bumps on the skin, known as comedones. Now, if the skin over the bump remains closed, it is called a whitehead, but if it opens, exposure to air can cause a blackhead to form,” he added, further stressing that people with oily skin are more likely to get blackheads.

So what can be done to keep blackheads at bay? Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share some easy ways that can help reduce and prevent blackheads.

Get them extracted at your doctor’s office

The best way to deal with existing blackheads is to get them extracted by an expert. It’s a simple, easy, quick and pain free process, Dr Shetty pointed out, stressing that one must, however, never attempt to remove blackheads at home or with the help with an inexperienced technician otherwise it can leave marks on the skin or infect the area. Concurring, Dr Rana said, “Extraction should only be performed by dermatologists who use blackhead extraction tools like a comedone extractor. Doing it at home can even increase blackheads as you may push them further into the pockets of your gland.”

Keep your pores cleansed

Keeping skin pores clean is pivotal, for which you need to wash your face using an appropriate face wash regularly. Moreover, make sure your makeup applicators are cleaned thoroughly. Scalp hygiene is equally essential, so is changing pillow covers regularly. If one wants to help deep cleanse their pores, they can get certain facials done at their doctor’s office.

Dr Rana recommends other steps to keep pores cleansed:

*Using non-comedogenic makeup

*Applying gel-based sunscreen

*Wearing dermatologically-tested skin care products

Reduce or minimise excess sebum

This is an important step to prevent the formation of blackheads. For this, Dr Shetty advised using the right face wash. Additionally, she recommended the use of skincare ingredients like salicylic acid. Dr Rana added that salicylic acid is effective in regulating sebum, has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, acts as an exfoliant and reduces oil and active acne. It also improves skin texture.

Other skincare ingredients Dr Shetty recommends:

*Retinol

*Adapalene

*Niacinamide

*Vitamin C

*Benzoyl Peroxide

*Face wash with AHA & BHAs

