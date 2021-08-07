‘No one should ever feel guilty’: Queer Eye star Tan France advocates for formula feeding

Tan France, who announced earlier that he and husband Rob had welcomed son Ismail via surrogacy, recently opened up about they were constantly asked questions about breastfeeding.

In an Instagram video, the Queer Eye star emphasised it was necessary to normalise other forms of feeding apart from breastfeeding, like formula. The fashion designer went on to talk about how it was “time to evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies”.

“It’s National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, where one type of feeding is put on a social pedestal and those who can not or chose not to are made to feel second best for formula feeding,” he wrote.

France went to acknowledge that breast milk is of course the “gold standard” but added, “no one should ever feel guilty for feeding their baby formula”.

“‘How is feeding going?’ as opposed to ‘How is Breastfeeding going’. A fed baby is what matters most,” he further wrote.

In the video, France also talked about how his mother, who had five children and two jobs, could not breastfeed him. His husband was also a “formula baby”, he said.

The 38-year-old said that the couple would be feeding their baby formula. “My surrogate isn’t able to pump, so we plan to feed our baby via formula because it is what makes sense for our life.” the father said.