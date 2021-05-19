Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

scorecardresearch
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions

By: AP | London |
May 19, 2021 3:37:04 pm
Buckinghan Palace said Wednesday, May 19, 2021 that the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn. It said both families are delighted with the news.

Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn.

It said, “both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York — due in the summer.

