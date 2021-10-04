Queen Ellizabeth II speaks about Prince Philip for the first time since his death

Queen Elizabeth II has spoken about her late husband, Prince Philip, for the first time since his death in April this year.

The Queen talked about the love she and her husband shared for Scotland at the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish parliament.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” the Queen said in her address, reported People.

“It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times,” she added.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla also attended the event. The Prince of Wales donned a traditional Scottish attire. The monarch wore an alpine green herringbone wool A-line coat and a printed floral dress, both designed by Stewart Parvin. She completed the look with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan and Queen Mary diamond thistle brooch.

Earlier, the Queen made her first solo visit to Scotland’s Balmoral Castle following the Duke’s death. This is reportedly where the couple would traditionally retreat from August until fall.

