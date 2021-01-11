Queen Elizabeth to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for birthday parade

scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 9:40:09 pm
queen elizabethQueen Elizabeth will be celebrating her 95th birthday this year. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been residing at her home in Windsor Castle since the pandemic, is planning to attend her 95th birthday parade in June, depending on coronavirus restrictions.

According to royal aides, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would also be invited to Trooping the Colour parade, reported The Independent. If the military parade, scheduled for June 12, is held, it would mark the first public reunion for the royal family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s last public appearance as members of the royal family was on March 9, 2020, at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Service.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |William, Kate and their kids talk about NHS workers’ sacrifices ‘every day’

“The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen,” the royal aide was quoted as saying.

However, no confirmation has been received from the Duke and Duchess yet on whether or not they would be attending the royal event in June.

