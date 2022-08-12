Queen Elizabeth II’s signature features on limited-edition £5 coins for the first time

As part of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations, celebrating her unprecedented 70 years on the throne, a new collection of coins featuring her signature has been unveiled.

Celebrating The Queen‘s ‘sense of duty to a global family of nations’, Royal Mint — the company that developed these coins — said that it is the first UK coin collection to feature her signature in detail. It has a new, flag-themed reverse design by artist and illustrator PJ Lynch.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time. As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage, and charitable work,” Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said.

We recently captured the first coin in our special collection celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s reign being struck. Featuring on all coins in the collection is Her Majesty’s signature – marking the first time it has appeared on UK coinage during her reign. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/G0sW0WpIjV — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) July 16, 2022

Lynch, who was inspired by the Queen’s hands and the work they represent, told The Telegraph: “I began thinking about how her hands are such an important thing – she is always shaking hands, using them to carry out symbolic tasks like presenting awards, planting trees or unveiling plaques. It is how she communicates with hundreds, if not thousands, of people at once.”

According to the illustrator, her signature is “symbolic”, “an instrument of state” and “her personal promise and commitment”.

The illustrator believes that her signature is symbolic (Source: royalmint.com) The illustrator believes that her signature is symbolic (Source: royalmint.com)

“It is ironic, yet understated: Elizabeth R. Nothing else is needed to explain who that is, it stands for so much on its own,” he added.

The Royal Mint coin collection consists of three designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours, another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

According to the company, the prices range from £13 to £2,865.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!