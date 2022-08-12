scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s signature features on limited-edition £5 coins for the first time

According to the illustrator, her signature is "symbolic", "an instrument of state" and "her personal promise and commitment"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 8:50:27 pm
queen elizabethIt is the first UK coin collection to feature her signature in detail (Source: AP; royalmint.com)

As part of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations, celebrating her unprecedented 70 years on the throne, a new collection of coins featuring her signature has been unveiled.

Celebrating The Queen‘s ‘sense of duty to a global family of nations’, Royal Mint — the company that developed these coins — said that it is the first UK coin collection to feature her signature in detail. It has a new, flag-themed reverse design by artist and illustrator PJ Lynch.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time. As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage, and charitable work,” Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said.

Lynch, who was inspired by the Queen’s hands and the work they represent, told The Telegraph: “I began thinking about how her hands are such an important thing – she is always shaking hands, using them to carry out symbolic tasks like presenting awards, planting trees or unveiling plaques. It is how she communicates with hundreds, if not thousands, of people at once.”

ALSO READ |You will not believe how many diamonds Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Nizam of Hyderabad’ necklace features

According to the illustrator, her signature is “symbolic”, “an instrument of state” and “her personal promise and commitment”.

queen elizabeth coin The illustrator believes that her signature is symbolic (Source: royalmint.com)

“It is ironic, yet understated: Elizabeth R. Nothing else is needed to explain who that is, it stands for so much on its own,” he added.

The Royal Mint coin collection consists of three designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours, another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

According to the company, the prices range from £13 to £2,865.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 08:50:27 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Chris Hemsworth, fatherhood
All times Chris Hemsworth proved he is the ultimate (superhero) dad
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement