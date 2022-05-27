Royal Family unveils ‘PJ the Corgi’ emoji to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth, this February, became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. As part of varied celebrations held across the country to mark this joyous occasion, a special emoji dedicated to the event has been unveiled by the Royal Family.

Wondering what is it? It’s a crown-wearing corgi called PJ!

“Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!” The Royal Family tweeted, revealing the emoji. “PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter.”

Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji! PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace ⁰#PlatinumJubileePageant ⁰or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/UyNVwCN9n9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2022

In an Instagram post, the British Royal Family added, “With exactly a week to go until The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin in earnest with the spectacular Trooping the Colour, we’re launching some social media tools to help you share your Jubilee celebrations in style here on Instagram.”

Other social media stickers for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations include a guardsman and his horse enjoying a Jubilee tea, a crown, a popping bottle of champagne, and bunting. Additionally, there’s also a new filter that will enable you to try on a crown for size.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“We’re hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram.”

Reportedly, Corgis are the Queen‘s favourite breed and, therefore, found a place in the official Platinum Jubilee emoji. “Corgis have been synonymous with the Queen, 96, throughout her reign — with stuffed versions even for sale in the palace shops. As a young princess, the future monarch was given her first corgi Susan on her 18th birthday, but it was her father, King George VI, who introduced the first of the little dogs into the family with a corgi named Dookie in 1933,” People stated.

