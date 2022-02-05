‘A dash of loyalty; a cup of courage’: Queen Elizabeth reads ‘recipe of a perfect queen’ sent by a 9-year-old

This Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the British throne, an unprecedented milestone that has never been achieved by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years.

Kickstarting the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, The Queen viewed a selection of cards, letters and artworks sent to her by children and other people to mark this and other previous Jubilees, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared.

Among these endearing letters and cards, a note detailing ‘A Recipe for a Perfect Queen’ sent by a 9-year-old boy named Chris in 2002 for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee stood out.

Ingredients

According to the young boy, here are the ingredients required to make a perfect queen.

*500 ml of Royal blood

*A dab of jewels and posh gowns

*A dash of loyalty

*1/2 litre of hard work

*2 tbsps of healthiness

*A cup of courage

*A handful of Royal waves

*A few drops of a good smile

Method

Chris then went on to describe the process too. Read on!

*First put 500 ml of royal blood into a big mixing bowl and then add a cup of courage.

*Next, put 1/2 litre of hard work into the bowl.

*After that, mix it all and at the same time, put in a tablespoon of healthiness.

*Now blend in a good smile and some royal waves.

*Simmer for 50 years, fold in a dash of loyalty and you have your perfect queen.

As the Queen viewed the mementoes of her reign, she was interrupted by a dog who trotted into the room at Windsor Castle, AP reported.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. (Source: Pool photo via AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. (Source: Pool photo via AP)

Candy — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, known as a dorgi — lapped the room and inspected a small group of reporters.

“And where did you come from? I know what you want,” the Queen asked the dog.

