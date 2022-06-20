scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Queen Elizabeth shares a rare photograph with her father King George VI; take a look

The 96-year-old monarch, who lost her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh last year, reminisced this moment on the occasion of Father's Day yesterday

June 20, 2022
June 20, 2022 8:50:58 pm
"Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day. 📸 The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with her father King George VI in 1946," the caption read.

Queen Elizabeth II — who celebrated her platinum jubilee this year that marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952 — shared a rare and never-seen-before photograph with her father, from when she was only Princess Elizabeth, or ‘Lilibet‘ to her parents.

In the photo, posted on the official social media accounts of the UK royal family, the then-princess can be seen looking at her father, King George VI, grinning as they share a light moment. She wears a dotted calf-length dress with a matching belt tied like a bow around the dress, and her signature perm hairstyle from back in the day.

“Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father’s Day 📷. The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with her father King George VI in 1946,” the caption read.

 

King George VI, also known as Albert Frederick Arthur George, was born on December 14, 1895 and died February 6, 1952 due to his ill health caused by excessive smoking and the stress of the second World War. He had lung cancer, among other ailments.

In this picture, he rests his hand on his waist as he looks lovingly at his elder daughter. The erstwhile king was dressed in a coat, tie, with matching flare trousers.

The 96-year-old monarch, who lost her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh last year, reminisced this moment on the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday. What a nostalgic portrait!

