You will not believe how many diamonds Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Nizam of Hyderabad’ necklace features

As part of the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, portrait pictures of a young Queen taken at the beginning of her reign and jewels worn by her are on display at Buckingham Palace, starting today.

Titled ‘The Queen’s Accession’, the exhibition also features her iconic Nizam of Hyderabad necklace which was given to The Queen as a wedding present in 1947 by the erstwhile ruler (Nizam) of Hyderabad, Asaf Jah VII, who was believed to be one of the richest men in the world that time.

According to The Royal Family, the Nizam left instructions with the firm of Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select the wedding gift herself. As such, she chose this platinum necklace set which features approximately 300 diamonds.

She continued to wear this dazzling jewel throughout her reign and also lent it to Kate Middleton, who wore it at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014 and Diplomatic Corps reception in 2019.

“The magnificent Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace, considered to be the most expensive piece of royal jewellery in the world, is worth more than £66 million,” Daena Borrowman, Marketing Manager at jewellerybox, told Express.co.uk.

