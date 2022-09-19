scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Never-before-seen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released ahead of her funeral

queen elizabeth IIBritain's longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, 2022, at her beloved summer home Balmoral Castle (Source: The Royal Family/Instagram)

On the eve of her funeral, on Monday, The Royal Family released an unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth in which she can be seen smiling at the camera. The photograph was reportedly taken in May, ahead of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at her Windsor Castle Home. It is said to have been taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also captured her Jubilee portrait.

“Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released,” The Royal Family wrote, adding that “it was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.”

In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth II can be seen wearing a dove blue ensemble with her signature three-strand pearl necklace and a pair of dainty pearl studs. Recently, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gave a nod to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch by wearing this neckpiece and earrings for a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Queen’s aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which were gifted to her on her 18th birthday by father King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, are affixed to her elegant outfit. She has worn these brooches on multiple occasions over the last seven decades.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, 2022, at her beloved summer home Balmoral Castle. Recently, Queen Consort Camilla paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a BBC documentary.

“She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles, light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable,” she said.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 01:20:25 pm
