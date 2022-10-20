scorecardresearch
Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth was the ‘most shining example’ of female leadership

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her," said Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Meghan Markle has finally opened up about Queen Elizabeth‘s passing. Over a month after Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away aged 96, on September 8, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the time she spent with her and described her as “the most shining example” of female leadership.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” Meghan, was quoted as saying by Variety. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” she continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Calling the Queen the most shining example of female leadership, the former actor said, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

While she acknowledged that “it’s been a complicated time,” she shared that Harry has remained “ever the optimist,” “Now she’s reunited with her husband (Prince Philip),” Meghan further said.

In this June 2018 photo Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, pose for a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP, File)

When asked about her first official engagement with the Queen, Meghan responded, “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Prince Harry rushed to see the Queen after receiving the news her failing health, but could not reach on time and arrived hours after she died that afternoon.

Prince and Princess of Wales along with Duke and Duchess of Sussex, walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS)

According to Page Six, Harry was not accompanied by his wife Meghan as King Charles III, reportedly, said her presence would not be “right or appropriate.” Instead, she remained in London.

It was only after two days that the couple honoured the late monarch when they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to greet fans and bring flowers to a memorial outside Windsor Castle in England. This was the first time that both couples were publicly spotted tother since March 2020.

