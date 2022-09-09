King Khalid diamond necklace to Canadian maple leaf brooch: When Diana, Kate, Meghan’s jewels paid a tribute to the queen

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at her Balmoral estate, owned one of the largest and most exquisite private collections of jewels including 50 stunning tiaras and nearly 100 brooches. Apart from the Queen, her daughter-in-law, late Princess Diana, and grand daughters-in-law — Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — too, have been spotted adorning these jewels on multiple occasions. Let’s take a look at the time their jewellery was a nod to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

In the 1980s, Princess Diana was often seen wearing the King Khalid diamond necklace which was a gift to the Queen from a Saudi King during her state visit to Saudi Arabia in 1979. Designed by Harry Winston, the necklace features 20 pear-shaped diamond pendants.

Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara is another bedazzling piece of jewel which was born by both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. Commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913, it was handed over to the Queen who wore it extensively during the 1950s.

Another diamond necklace, borrowed by Diana, was the one gifted by King Faisal of Saudi Arabia to The Queen in 1967 during his state visit to the United Kingdom. It features more than 300 diamonds, including baguettes, brilliants, and eleven pear-shaped diamonds set as pendant stones.

Meghan made heads turn when she wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara for her wedding to Prince Harry. This tiara was passed down to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and has also been worn by her sister Princess Margaret on multiple occasions.

The diamond and sapphire demi-parure earrings, gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by Sheikh Rashid of Dubai in 1979 when she visited the Middle East, were famously worn by Kate in May 2021 when she hosted a special screening for NHS staff.

The Queen’s Canadian maple leaf royal brooch is one of the most iconic and recognisable in her collection and has been worn by multiple royal women over the years. It was bought by King George VI for his wife, Queen Elizabeth (queen’s mother) during their state visit in 1939. In 2011, Kate attended the Canada Day celebrations at Parliament Hill in Ottawa pairing this brooch with a white dress.

Kate also borrowed Queen’s glittering diamond teardrop earrings for multiple occasions. They were first worn by Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth’s four-strand pearl necklace was borrowed by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton at several events. Most recently, Kate wore it to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

