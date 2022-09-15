What jewels is Queen Elizabeth II likely to wear when she is buried?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, breathed her last on September 8 at her summer home, the Balmoral Castle. Following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey — where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and was coronated in 1953 — the Queen’s graveside service will be held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19. Finally, she will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel along with her parents King George VI and The Queen Mother, sister Princess Margaret and husband Prince Philip.

Throughout her unprecedented life journey, Queen Elizabeth has adorned countless exquisite jewels and her collection boasts of several tiaras and brooches, among other accessories. However, when she is buried on the 19th, it is reported that Britain’s former monarch will adorn only two very special and sentimental pieces of jewellery.

Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council told metro.co.uk, “Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.”

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, is pictured during the reception for her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (Source: Reuters) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, is pictured during the reception for her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (Source: Reuters)

She added that the Queen’s engagement ring — which belonged to Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice of Battenberg — will most likely pass on to Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne. “The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side.”

This is quite unlike Queen Victoria who was buried wearing as much jewellery as could be fit on her body. Reportedly, she was laid to rest with a ring on every finger, bracelets stacked along her wrists and her neck layered with precious necklaces.

While the Queen will be buried with only a couple of sentimental jewels, several ceremonial items will be on display during her lying in state in Westminster Hall until the day of her funeral on Monday. While her coffin is draped in the Royal Standard – a flag representing the Sovereign and the UK, it will have the Imperial State Crown mounted on it. Additionally, The Queen’s orb and her sceptre will also be spread on her coffin before she is laid to rest.

