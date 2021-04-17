Queen Elizabeth II shares ‘private photograph’ with Prince Philip

Ahead of Prince Philip‘s funeral, Queen Elizabeth II shared a “private photograph” of herself with her late husband.

The photo was posted by Buckingham Palace on their official Instagram account. In the photo, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are seen relaxing outdoors and posing with a smile against the backdrop of mountains.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” the royal family wrote alongside the photo, clicked by the Countess of Wessex.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” it further read.

Prince Philip got married to the Queen on November 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey. They became the first royal couple to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017. The couple was together for 73 years, making Prince Philip the longest-serving consort in British history.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle.